Man charged with kidnapping, domestic assault after fleeing from Tulsa deputies

TULSA, Okla. — A 20-year-old man is facing domestic assault and kidnapping charges after leading Tulsa County deputies on a chase on April 4.

That night, TCSO deputies tried to pull over a stolen car near 49th West Ave and Charles Page Blvd. TCSO said Lopez was driving and took off.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed into the fence of a house in the area. Lopez ran away from the scene, leaving his 1-year-old child and the child's mother in the car.

Deputies later found Lopez near 51st and Yale in an apartment where he tried to hide in a closet, TCSO said.

Lopez was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping and domestic assault and battery in front of a minor child — which is a misdemeanor.

Lopez's 18-year-old girlfriend, Angelina Green, was arrested for harboring a fugitive. She wasn't the woman in the car during the chase.

