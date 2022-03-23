Man carjacked after family birthday party, suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody for a carjacking that happened after a birthday party early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., Tulsa police received a call from a man in a Best Western motel that he had been carjacked.

The victim told police that he was at a home celebrating a family birthday party in north Tulsa. The suspect caused a disturbance and got in the victim's car.

The victim drove him to the 81st and Riverside area to try and drop the suspect off. The suspect then pulled a gun on him and told him to drive to the motel located at 61st and Mingo.

The suspect made the victim get out once they arrived and took off with the victim's car, a grey Lincoln MKZ.

Police say the victim told them that he may have known the suspect through family and friends.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol later located the stolen car off I-244 westbound near Admiral.

The suspect was still in the car and later identified by the victim. He was then arrested on charges of armed robbery and carjacking.

