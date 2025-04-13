Man arrested following deadly shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody in connection with a shooting that happened the afternoon of April 12.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex near 11th and Mingo around 2 PM on April 12. There, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said that man was identified as 43-year-old Cristobal Luevano.

During the investigation, detectives learned Luevano and others were confronted by another man who believed they were talking bad about him. Detectives said that man, identified as 41-year-old Michael Cisneros, left and came back with two handguns.

Detectives said Cisneros shot Lueveno several times and ran from the complex.

On April 13, around 3 AM, detectives said Cisneros returned to the apartment complex, where he was taken into custody.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

