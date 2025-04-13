Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested following deadly shooting in east Tulsa

Man arrested following deadly shooting in east Tulsa
KJRH
Man arrested following deadly shooting in east Tulsa
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody in connection with a shooting that happened the afternoon of April 12.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex near 11th and Mingo around 2 PM on April 12. There, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said that man was identified as 43-year-old Cristobal Luevano.

During the investigation, detectives learned Luevano and others were confronted by another man who believed they were talking bad about him. Detectives said that man, identified as 41-year-old Michael Cisneros, left and came back with two handguns.

Detectives said Cisneros shot Lueveno several times and ran from the complex.

On April 13, around 3 AM, detectives said Cisneros returned to the apartment complex, where he was taken into custody.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US