Man arrested after Tulsa police's second hours-long standoff in 2 days

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after an altercation in a Greenwood restaurant leads to Tulsa police's second hours-long standoff in two days.

Officers say it all started at Fat Guy's Burger Bar around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. An employee allegedly pointed a gun at customers after an altercation.

Customers immediately called the police while the suspect proceeded to climb into the ceiling and hid in an unused office space above the restaurant.

TPD spent up to 6 hours to try and get the employee to come out. Captain Ryan Wood confirms the suspect willingly came out and surrendered himself on his own.

The suspect was arrested and faced at least one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

At this time, authorities have not identified the suspect.

