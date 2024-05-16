Watch Now
Man arrested after trying to rob 2 downtown Tulsa banks

Posted at 2:45 PM, May 16, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for attempting to rob two downtown banks on May 16.

The man allegedly went into the Tulsa Teacher's Credit Union at 501 S. Boston wearing all black and a mask and tried to rob the bank.

He then went to the IBC Bank at 1 E. 5th St. and tried to rob that bank as well. Police said nothing was stolen from either bank.

Officers were told the man had a gun, although one hasn't been found yet.

The man fled the scene, but police arrested him shortly after.

2 News will update this story as we learn.

