Man arrested after trying to rob 2 downtown Tulsa banks

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for attempting to rob two downtown banks on May 16.

The man allegedly went into the Tulsa Teacher's Credit Union at 501 S. Boston wearing all black and a mask and tried to rob the bank.

He then went to the IBC Bank at 1 E. 5th St. and tried to rob that bank as well. Police said nothing was stolen from either bank.

Officers were told the man had a gun, although one hasn't been found yet.

The man fled the scene, but police arrested him shortly after.

2 News will update this story as we learn.

