Man arrested after robbing woman at gas station

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man is now in custody after robbing a woman while she was pumping gas in midtown last week.

Officers say on Aug. 4, a 66-year-old woman was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when Kenneth Sanders approached her.

She told police Sanders walked towards her quickly, violently pushed her backward, grabbed her, then stole her wallet out of her hand before taking off running.

Sanders was seen on a surveillance video running south away from the gas station.

Several days later on Aug. 8, detectives tracked down Sanders at a nearby apartment complex and were able to arrest him during a traffic stop.

Sanders is being charged with 1st-degree robbery by force or fear.

