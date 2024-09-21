'Making dreams come true' families moved into new Habitat homes

TULSA, Okla. — Habitat for Humanity spent three months doing a blitz build and put up six homes for low-income families.

Traci Reeve and her grandson are one of four families who moved into the new homes. Reeve said the three bedrooms and two bathrooms are more than enough compared to where she was before.

"I have been living with roommates for the past 10 years. So, friends that own homes or rent homes and I've just been living in their house," said Reeve.

The blitz build is funded through money from sponsors, to keep the cost of construction down. Volunteers build the homes, minimizing labor costs.

Reeve took 2 News on a tour to show off her new place. She told us about some of her favorite amenities.

"This is going to be the largest closet I've had in years and years and years," said Reeve.

Staff said the homes are also energy efficient to keep the cost of bills down. So people like reeve can focus on paying her new mortgage.

"I love seeing the looks on their faces, just how thrilled they are, and the stories they tell," said Kim O'meilia with Habitat for Humanity.

Reeve said she already knows the first thing she's going to do in her new home.

"I have my welcome mat and my café set and I'm going to drive straight here and put those out first," said Reeve.

