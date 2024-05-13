'Makes my heart smile': Closet opens in Barnsdall to help foster families

TULSA, Okla. — A Barnsdall church provided a hand to the foster families affected by the storms.

A closet full of resources to make sure their children are taken care of.

Tucked away in the Assembly of God Church, which is full of donations, is another helping hand for foster families impacted by the storm.

A closet full of free diapers, baby food, and even toys. Kristen Corder is a foster mother of 10.

“I have used diapers, some of the toiletry type items that we need. Clothing, we have car seats, diaper bags — any of those necessities that you need," said Corder.

Corder told 2 News she was adopting an infant after the storm hit, and that’s when she found out about the closet.

“It does have a major impact on the community. People need these resources, and they have a place that they can come night or day," Cordor said.

Brenda Byers with the church said foster families definitely need the resources. She’s seen children left with nothing but trash bags after the storm.

Byers has helped children all over town, even if it's just giving them a stuffed animal.

“It makes my heart smile because I know we’re doing something. Not everyone can foster, but everyone can pray for them, and everyone can do something," said Byers.

Corder said thinks the opportunity to provide for her family is a perfect representation of the Barnsdall.

“This community is just a caring community and we have so many foster families in our church and in this town that can really benefit and it just shows the heart of the town," said Corder.

