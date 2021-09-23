Watch
Macy's Distribution Center to host on-the-spot interviews on Thursday

Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 07:46:19-04

OWASSO, Okla. — Looking for some extra cash as we near the holiday season? Macy's wants to hire you.

The Macy's Distribution Center is holding on-the-spot interviews for full-time warehouse associate positions. The interviews are happening on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fulfillment center in Owasso.

Macy's says no education is required and anyone hired could make up to $17 an hour.

Walk-ins to the interviews are welcome.

For more information on the hiring event, click here.

