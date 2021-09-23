Macy's Distribution Center to host on-the-spot interviews on Thursday

OWASSO, Okla. — Looking for some extra cash as we near the holiday season? Macy's wants to hire you.
The Macy's Distribution Center is holding on-the-spot interviews for full-time warehouse associate positions. The interviews are happening on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fulfillment center in Owasso.
Macy's says no education is required and anyone hired could make up to $17 an hour.
Walk-ins to the interviews are welcome.
For more information on the hiring event, click here.
