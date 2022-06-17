Longtime Tulsa candy store Sweet Tooth closing

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime Tulsa candy store Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts is closing after nearly 30 years of business.
The store located near 36th Street and Harvard started its "Retirement Sale" on Monday, offering many of its gift items for 30% off.
The owners say there will be more details about their closing in the coming weeks.
Trending Stories:
- Four felines abandoned at defunct Oklahoma roadside zoo rescued
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- AG: Oklahoma attorneys accused of helping illegal marijuana operations
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- New photo shows euthanized alligator found at Claremore Lake
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter