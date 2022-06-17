Watch
Longtime Tulsa candy store Sweet Tooth closing

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 17:23:53-04

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime Tulsa candy store Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts is closing after nearly 30 years of business.

The store located near 36th Street and Harvard started its "Retirement Sale" on Monday, offering many of its gift items for 30% off.

The owners say there will be more details about their closing in the coming weeks.

