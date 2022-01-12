Long lines continue at COVID testing sites as OSDH reports slight drop in cases Tuesday

After reporting 27,000 new COVID cases over the last three days, the State Health Department reported a slight drop in daily new cases Tuesday.

The state reported 9,000 new cases Saturday and Sunday, and 8,000 new cases on Monday. However OSDH reported just over 5,000 Tuesday.

Meanwhile, people are still in long lines waiting to get tested. The Warren Clinic in Broken Arrow has had a steady line cutting through the neighborhood since a week before Christmas.

We talked with some of the people waiting in line to find out why they are being tested. One woman here tells 2 News she was exposed to COVID and the flu working as a preschool teacher.

“This weekend I had major symptoms and that’s why I thought I had it. I don’t have very many symptoms left but I just want to double check and get results quicker.”

The Warren Clinic isn’t the only place with a line of cars. Arc Diagnostics near Skelley and Peoria had a line of at least 30 cars Tuesday afternoon with only one testing station.

Walgreens and CVS both provide COVID testing but you have to have an appointment. They also say lab results might be delayed because so many people are getting a test.

Some Access Medical Centers offer on-site rapid tests but because so many people want to be tested, doctors there are reserving those tests for patients with symptoms.

