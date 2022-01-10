Tulsa gym changes program to help veterans

TULSA, Okla. — A local gym started a program Monday to help Oklahoma veterans get in shape both physically and mentally, costing them very little.

"Fit for duty and fit for life" is the motto at Win All Day Strength. Its owner has already been working with first responders to help them train their body and mind. Now he's adding veterans to his program "Fit First Responders."

First responders and veterans see things many of us never will and to stay healthy, gym owner Coach JC said it's important to treat not only your body but your mind and soul as well. He said now that he's seen the success with the FFF program, he knew he needed to add veterans to the mix.

He said because of those who so bravely fought for our freedoms, it's the least we can do to help them heal and start a new season of life.

“We chose to add veterans because there’s a need. There’s a lot of statistics out there that are alarming as a citizen. I mean these are the heroes, these are the individuals that have served our country. We live in the land of the free because of the brave and I feel like it’s our calling now to serve them,” said JC.

He said first responders and veterans often have scars we can't see. So while the 12-week program focuses on physical fitness, they also make sure participants are doing the training and work to be mentally healthy.

He said they fundraise to keep the program running but also charge $25 a month. He said since its start in 2015, the program has served more than 4,000 first responders from nearly 200 agencies.

