Lockdown at Broken Arrow High School due to hoax

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A hoax led to a lockdown at Broken Arrow Public Schools High School and Freshman Academy.

Broken Arrow police reached out to the school to encourage a lockdown after a threat on a veterans crisis hotline. Locations in Oklahoma City got the same threat and law enforcement officials now think it is a hoax.

Officers made sure everything was secure and safe for students and staff. They said operations returned to normal.

