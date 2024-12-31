Locally-owned Tulsa bookstore Whitty Books announces closing

Whitty Books, located near Admiral and Lewis in midtown Tulsa, announced it would close on January 31.

The closure was announced in a social media post. In the post, the staff said, in part, "It is never easy to let go of something you have poured all of your blood sweat and tears into for over half a decade, and we do not make this decision lightly, but we know it is the right one for us."

The post also thanked customers for their support, including parents who shared their love of reading with their children and individuals who used the store space to host book clubs and events.

The post also said more information about sales, adjusted business hours, and future events would come.

Whitty Books opened in August 2018. The store offered diverse titles, a curated selection of works from small publishing houses, and otherwise under-the-radar releases.

