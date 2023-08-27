Local Tulsan wins 'Author of the Year' at Women of Color Expo

TULSA, Okla. — Local author Raittia Rogers wins "Author of the Year" at Tulsa's Women of Color Expo hosted at the Osage Casino.

Rogers' book "I Broke Out of Prison" garnered much attention for detailing her time in prison and what led up to her sentence.



After growing up in a "dysfunctional" environment Rogers followed a world of crime, including joining a gang and robbing businesses.

At the age of 15, she became pregnant with a baby boy. After being allowed to keep her child she still struggled to stay on the right path.

Discovering the trajectory of a life in crime, she corrected her path, moving toward a life of religion and community aiding those around her. She wrote her story as one of hope and power moving to a life that is beneficial to society.



Her story earned her the award of Author of the Year at the Women of Color Expo.

Rogers told 2 News, "I feel really good to know that people out there believe in me. They voted for me. They love me and I am giving back to the community."

She says being in prison, her life of crime and the Tulsa girl's group home are among the reasons that made her the person she is today. She is honored to have received the award and takes pride in her work and personal journey.

You can find more about her and her book on the I Broke Out of Prison website.

