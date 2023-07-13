Tulsa woman screens life story at Circle Cinema Film Festival, inspires others

TULSA, Okla. — Raittia Rogers is an author, motivational speaker, and now a filmmaker. Before all these accolades, her life was far from easy.

“I ended up getting in trouble, living a criminal lifestyle. And then I have turned that around to a success story” says Rogers.

The pages chronicle her experiences with trauma, addiction, teen motherhood, incarceration, healing, and beating the odds.

Now, she’s using the silver screen to tell her life story of transformation and triumph.

The film, “I Broke Out of Prison: The Raittia Rogers Story” will be screened at the Circle Cinema Film Festival on Sunday, July 16 at 1:30p during the “Okie Shorts” program.

Tickets for the program can be purchased from Circle Cinema.

More information about Raittia Rogers can be found at her website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

