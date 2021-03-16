Local pro anglers to compete in 2021 Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour

TULSA, Okla. — Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, is set to open the 2021 Bass Pro Tour season.

According to MLF officials, Green Country area professional anglers Tommy Biffle of Wagoner, James Elam of Cleveland, and Edwin Evers of Talala are among the 80 anglers competing this year.

The league said the northeastern Oklahoma triumvirate had combined career earnings of more than $7.2 million and 24 career victories.

“I’m excited about getting started and the good lakes we are going to fish year,” Biffle said. “This is the first season that I will have ActiveTarget by Lowrance, and I think it will be a game changer for the 2021 season. Ultimately, my goal is to win one or more tournaments, qualify for REDCREST and win the Angler of the Year title.”

Next year at Grand Lake in Tulsa, Okla, the three competitors are looking to qualify for the third annual REDCREST championship. The top award at each Bass Pro Tour event is $100,000, with $300,000 going to the REDCREST 2022 championship event winner.

