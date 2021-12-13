Local organizations rally to bring help to those impacted by Friday's tornados

TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations across the state are rallying to bring support and help to the millions impacted by Friday's historic outbreak of tornados.

Salvation Army Tulsa says two volunteers deployed early Sunday morning with a mobile unit to Jonesboro, Ar.

According to the Weather Channel, areas around Jonesboro saw "significant damage" following the storms. Monette, a nearby city, had to evacuate a nursing home due to structural damage, with one resident confirmed dead and others seriously injured.

READ MORE: At least 1 dead, several others injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is also deploying a volunteer team to Trumann, Ar., as soon as they possibly can.

Early findings from NWS Memphis say two EF-3 tornados hit both areas in Arkansas.

The Public Service of Oklahoma sent crews to help their sister company, Indiana Michigan Power, and make repairs. IMP customers saw severe widespread outages due to damaged transformers, downed lines, and broken poles.

Kentucky was the state hit the hardest by the storms. Pres. Joe Biden is set to visit the state to tour the damage left behind on Wednesday.

