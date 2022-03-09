Local organization helps Marine veteran reunite with service dog

TULSA, Okla. — An unexpected find led to a heart-warming reunion between two Marine veterans.

Oklahoma Pet Collective Society was contacted about a dog that was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in an accident on Sunday night.

The dog was believed to have died in the crash. When Oklahoma Pet Collective Society went to remove the dog from the car, they found another dog that was alive and curled up in the front seat.

The dog was taken to the vet to be checked out for injuries or other issues. The vet confirmed that the dog was healthy and had no injuries. It was then determined the dog was not originally in the car during the accident.

Oklahoma Pet Collective Society reached out to a local rescuer and a Tulsa police officer to try and locate the owner of the dog. They discovered the dog was microchipped and were able to contact the owner, Jim.

While they reunited, it was then that Jim shared their incredible story that led to this moment.

Rogue, the found dog, served 4 tours while Jim served 3 tours during their time in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Rogue is now retired from military service and is 10 years old. He's been with Jim since he was about 7 months old and now Rogue serves as his service dog.

Oklahoma Pet Collective Society writes in their Facebook post that they are "heartbroken" for the dog who passed during the accident but are thankful to reunite Rogue with Jim.

