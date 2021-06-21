Local Optimist Club to sponsor Bixby's Green Corn Festival this year

BIXBY, Okla. — The Optimist Club is sponsoring this year's Bixby Green Corn Festival on June 24 through the 26 at The New Charley Young Event Park.

The Optimist Club is having live music, a talent show on Friday afternoon, a parade on Saturday morning, Corn Hole Tournament and bingo on Saturday afternoon, and old-fashioned games in the park on Saturday.

The Optimist motto is “Bringing Out the Best in Kids." Funds raised from the Green Corn Festival will support the Optimist scholarship programs, the Childhood Cancer Campaign, Annual Fishing Derby, Foster Children’s Party, Essay and Oratorical Contest, and various other youth-oriented programs throughout the year.

To see the list of all the events at this year's Green Corn Festival, anyone can go to The Optimist Club's website.

