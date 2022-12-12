Local non-profit to give 30 instruments to children at Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — A local non-profit is looking to give away instruments to children this Christmas in memory of Darryn Benjamin, a young Tulsa who died in 2019.

2 News first reported about the Darryn J Benjamin Foundation shortly after it began. The organization started Instruments of Hope to raise money to give other young Tulsans the gift of music.

Darryn's family says he was the happiest when he was playing his instruments. This year the family, through the foundation's program, plans to give out 30 instruments on Christmas Eve.

John Benjamin and his wife are doing everything in their power to bless children in memory of their firstborn, Darryn, who passed away in 2019 from a brain tumor.

Darryn was a music lover, especially the drums.

Since then, the Benjamins have been raising money through their foundation to gift people from four years old to 25 years old musical instruments.

"Music makes a difference. It changes the family dynamic sometimes. Some people say drums are too loud. We didn’t have that problem … my wife, she could tell you," says John Benjamin.

If you would like to donate or apply to receive an instrument, all that information can be found on the Darryn J Benjamin Foundation's official website. The deadline for an application is Dec. 20.

The family will go through the applications and pick out the winners themselves.

