Local non-profit is raising awareness about traumatic brain injuries

TULSA, Okla — A local non-profit is hosting a fundraising event to raise awareness on brain injuries.

Founders say Oklahoma lacks in recovery resources for these types of injuries.

1 in 5 Americans will suffer a traumatic brain injury in their lifetime.

The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation was founded by Kim Hann and Chris Lieberman.

In 2016 Lieberman fell ten feet from a ladder in a storage facility, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

He and his wife launched the foundation after they struggled to find quality brain injury rehabilitation resources in Oklahoma.

Next month they're hosting a fundraising event called "Shining the Light" at Cains Ballroom.

In 2020 they had to cancel the event due to the pandemic, but in 2021 it's back.

Their goal is to raise money to build a state of the art Defy Neuro Rehabilitation Center to treat patients in Tulsa.

Lieberman, the director of the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation, tells 2 News, “we’re going to make a difference and shining the light on Brain Injuries coming up is a great event, it’s too bad we couldn’t have it last year because of COVID, but it’s back and everybody should be excited because of that.”

