Local mom wants answers after son mauled by dog

TULSA, Okla. — A dog accused of mauling a four-year-old in Creek County is still alive, and the boy's mother wants to know why.

Four-year-old Liam Ransom was at his cousin's birthday party last weekend when his mom says he was attacked by a dog.

Jade Zollars says her son was playing with several kids in a yard when someone told her he busted his head open.

But when Zollars saw Liam, she knew something more serious had happened.

"He comes to me and his face is just covered in blood. I mean he cant even open his eyes at that point. I'm like what the heck happened. there's no way he fell and busted his head open like that," says Zollars.

She says when she asked Liam what happened, he told her the "doggie got me."

Liam had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"He was in surgery for about two hours. He had to have three layers of stitching in his forehead. It was almost down to his skull."

Zollars says the dog was placed on a 10 day quarantine, which is now up.

But she wants more done.

"I would like to get it euthanized. just to be safe. i know that sounds so cruel. but it can be somebody's life next time. And I wouldn't wish that on anybody," says Zollars.

She says she's reached out to animal control and multiple shelters but isn't getting any answers.

"For a 4-year-old to go through something like that, something should be done. That could happen to another child, and it could be worse next time."

We reached out to Creek County's animal shelter in Sapulpa.

They referred us to the Sheriff's Office. We spoke to Creek County's Sheriff's Office who says the report has been passed on to the health department. We have spoken to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and they say they are looking into it. Zollars says she is also talking to an attorney about what else she can do.

