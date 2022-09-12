Talala man wins 'Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase'

TALALA, Okla. — A local dad recently won a national competition in a "Father Figure Showcase" after his wife submitted an entry about the relationship he has with his daughter.

Mike Burnside and his wife live in Talala and have two kids. One of them is Kenzi, who was born with cerebral palsy and is wheelchair-bound, but thanks to her dad, that hasn’t stopped her from living her life to the fullest.

"She loves to hunt, she loves to fish," Burnside said. "She loved to snow ski. We take her rafting, she loves to go rafting on the Illinois River."

Kenzi also loves to participate in marathons and go horseback riding. Burnside says it's important to him that Kenzi has these experiences.

"As mom and I get older, and we're not able to do things for her, she gets to experience all those things that anybody likes to do."

This month Burnside was recognized in a national competition for his devotion to his daughter. Burnside's wife, Janet, nominated him in Entenmann's "Dad's of Glory Showcase."

He won the grand prize.

"Yeah you never think something like that can actually happen to you. You see it happen to other people, but never think it could happen to you."

Entenmann says Burnside won for his inspiring story of going above and beyond for his daughter.

"It's humbling. Because as a dad, you always wish you could do more. And that's what I've always just felt like, I wanted to do everything I can to help Kenzi enjoy life, do everything she can."

This duo, showing the world that a father-daughter bond knows no limits.

"She'll have stories, and memories, videos and photos to show people and talk to people, for a lifetime."

