Local father says "The Spring" changed his life

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma ranks number one in the nation in domestic violence, that's according to the domestic violence review board.

However, The Springis a place around Tulsa that provides a place for victims of this crime to stay. Brian Jackson stayed at The Spring when he was 12.

Jackson said he and his mom needed to get away from the chaos at home.

"Mom and dad were constantly arguing there was a lot of heated arguments a lot of yelling" Jackson said.

For privacy concerns, KJRH is not disclosing the shelter's location. Jackson says he felt welcomed the moment he stepped inside.

"To have a place where we felt safe and comfortable that meant everything".

The Spring's director told KJRH 56% of the guests are women and children. Because of this they have sensory toys available for the kids, welcoming pictures on the walls and a variety of support services such as legal and recovery.

The Spring even has a shopping boutique but it's not just a place where guests can pick out some clothes, they want them to take back control of their lives.

Jackson and his mom spent a total of 4 months away at The Spring. He said that gave them the time they needed to heal.

"Mom really got in touch with that strength but it took a community it took all the caring staff here at the spring" Jackson said.

30 years later Jackson has a 12-year-old of his own and advocates for domestic violence shelters.

"I'm very thankful we broke that cycle that my daughter doesn't have to go through the storm and were able to give her a different life" Jackson said.

