Local condo owner seeks help from 2News after roof leak

TULSA, Okla — A local Royal Oaks resident contacted 2News Oklahoma's Problem Solvers for help.

Tim Liesering has been dealing with roof leak issues since May 7.

"First time I had a leak, I was asleep and I was dreaming," said Liesering. "I was in this horrible storm, and I woke up and my ceiling fan was flinging water."

Because of the damage from the leak, much of his condo had to be cleared out.

"This would be considered uninhabitable, because you'll see we've got open walls, open ceiling," he said.

After his own home insurance couldn't cover any more of the damage, he tried reaching out to his Homeowner's Association for help.

He wanted to file a claim for the damage with the HOA's insurance company, Country Financial.

His personal insurance company helped him check up on the HOA and contact anyone who could help.

He said that the HOA was very unresponsive and he has had to wait weeks to receive any kind of assistance.

He contacted as many members from the HOA as he could, still receiving no help.

"Getting this silent treatment from anybody that I tried to reach out to is so disrespectful," he said.

"Something doesn't smell right."

2News reached out to Country Financial for an interview, but it was declined.

After Liesering spoke with 2News, he gave us an update: his HOA will now be filing a claim with their insurance.

