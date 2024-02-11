Local Chiefs fan club's Super Bowl watch party to benefit St. Jude

TULSA, Okla. — Chiefs fans in Green Country have a lot to be excited about.

Without a doubt, many across the region will tune in to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday to watch Kansas City take on the San Francisco 49ers.

One Chiefs fan club in Tulsa plans to watch the big game in a special way.

Chiefs Kingdom Tulsa began five years ago, with six people just meeting up at a bar to watch the Chiefs play. Then they decided to dedicate that time each week to help a great cause.

“As we were sitting around, having a couple beers, and watching a game," founder Andrew Barnsbee recalled to us, "we thought, ‘Man, we could do this and raise some money. What better place than St. Jude?’”

Barnsbee told us that, this year alone, the club has donated over $20,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ever since starting the club, their numbers have swelled dramatically.

“They’re [St. Jude] just a blessing, man, they do a lot of stuff. I’ve never heard anything bad about St. Jude. And some of the people just come out, just to support Saint Jude — not even a football fan.”

Nowadays, they have over a thousand Facebook members and usually draw about 150 to 200 people, each week, for Chiefs games.

“We just started bringing in so many people. A lot of Chiefs fans came out. Of course, when Taylor Swift and all that stuff started, and then all the Swifties and stuff — you know — kinda wanted be a part of it. And it really just exploded.”

This Sunday, however, let’s just say they’re expecting it to be standing room only inside the bar Elephant Run, the club's regular meeting spot.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, obviously we want the Chiefs to win since this whole place will be covered in red, and then probably a couple of Niners fans. But everybody’s welcome, every game we have.”

The watch party is set to officially kick off at 4 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, at Elephant Run. Although, people can show up earlier.

For those who can’t make it to the Sunday watch party but still want to help to St. Jude, click here to donate. Another option is scanning the QR code (below) with a smartphone camera.

