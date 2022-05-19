Local businesses see business boost from PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Businesses have seen a big boost with thousands of people in town for the PGA Championship.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber says the event is bringing more than $143 million dollars into the city.

Just 5 months into operation, owner and chef of Nacho Business near 61st and Yale, Mark Ainbinder, says PGA week has been good for his growing shop.

“Last night we had a line out of the door,” said Mark Ainbinder.

“The numbers are incredible.”

Ainbinder says the intersection is already pretty popular, but with Southern Hills nearby, and thousands of golfers and golf fans in town, it’s been good for business.

“As the week progresses into the weekend, we’ll be even busier,” said Ainbinder.

Men’s Clothing Shop Travers Mahan, located in the same King’s Pointe Village Shopping Center, has also seen an increase in customers.

“It’s been really really good for us,” said Travers Mahan.

“We’ve seen an uptick.”

Owner Travers Mahan says they’ve been in Tulsa 29 years, but in the last 2 months they moved to this new location.

“The timing, it was a God thing really more than anything else,” said Mahan.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber broke down the economic impact into two parts.

The direct impact, like the tax collected from hotels, is more than $82.5 million dollars.

Across the area, people have booked 62,000 hotel room nights for the week.

The indirect economic impact, like the money poured into local businesses and restaurants, is more than $61 million dollars.

“This is a great, not only for Tulsa, but for all local businesses,” said Mahan.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber says the 62,000 room nights does not include Airbnb’s or short term vacation rentals, only hotel rooms.

