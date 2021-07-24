Local business hosts block party to rebound from the pandemic

TULSA, Okla — A community of small businesses is hosting a block party Saturday evening to rebound from the pandemic.

The block party is taking place at the Center 71 shopping center.

This community led event is the perfect opportunity for people to come out to enjoy live music and help small businesses as they try to bring back the customer base they had prior to the pandemic.

Put on by the Cumin Flavor of India restaurant and other small business owners in the area.

Many of the groups participating are restaurant owners who struggled to stay open during the pandemic.

Organizers hope the community will show up, have a good time, and support them in their time of need.

The band playing performs at different charity events across Green Country.

The band members say their mission is to spread their music and help with charitable causes like this one.

David Martfeld, front house manager at Cumin Flavor of India, tells 2 News, “when the pandemic first hit, we shut down for the quarantine, we shut down between March, April, and May of last year. We reopened again in June and since then the business has been completely different, we have not had the same customer base that we had before the pandemic, and we’ve been trying to get back to where we were at before.”

The block party will continue until 9:00 p.m.

