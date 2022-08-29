Local bakery helps Oklahoma foster kids with sweet treats

SAPULPA, Okla. — Tucked away in Sapulpa is a small bakery called Sugar Mama Cakery. But what this bakery is doing for local foster kids is anything but small.

Since 2020, Sugar Mama Cakery has made more than 400 cakes for foster kids and their families. There are thousands of kids in foster care in Oklahoma. And roughly 50 percent range from 6 to 17 years old. And with that many kids, things like birthdays can get overlooked.

“I’ve had a lot of teenagers, probably 14 to 17 that have never even had a birthday cake so it’s very emotional for them,” said cakery owner, Cassie Malone.

Malone said the idea sparked from her experience with fostering. She said she and her husband began fostering 7 years ago and hundreds of kids and cakes later, she said she’s found her calling making free custom cakes for foster kids.

“My husband would say you know, the cakes would kind of make them forget that they’re in foster care for a little bit. So it’s always been very close to our hearts,” said Malone.

Malone said for these kids, it’s more than just a cake.

“It’s brought them a lot of joy, it’s made them feel connected, it makes them feel like they matter. Like someone cares enough to get me a cake you know. So it’s just been like a very emotional joyful thing,” said Malone.

She said she plans on partnering with other bakeries around the state so Sugar Mama Cakery can reach all the foster kids in Oklahoma. Malone is also asking for help from the community with her annual Christmas party for foster families.

For more information, you can visit her Facebook Page, Sugar Mama Cakery.

