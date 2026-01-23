LIVE BLOG: Winter Weather in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country is hours away from dangerously cold temperatures and what could be record-breaking snowfall.

2 News Oklahoma is staying on top of everything you need to know to stay safe. This live blog will be updated as the situation develops.

Fast Facts:

FRIDAY

9:15 a.m.

Gov. Stitt's office released details on how the state is preparing:

State Emergency Operations Center Coordination EOC is activated at Level 2 to support state response activities and any possible resource requests from local jurisdictions.

Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams: Seven teams, operating under the direction of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, consist of approximately 8 Guardsmen each, utilizing Humvees, wreckers, and Light Medium Tactical Vehicles. These teams will be based in Woodward, Weatherford, Ardmore, Vinita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Durant.

Road Clearing, Treatment, and Maintenance:

