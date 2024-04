TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Severe Weather team is tracking an active weekend of weather.

READ THE LATEST FORECAST

3:30 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier started cut ins as the storms started developing in Green Country.

WATCH LIVE

An earlier round of storms left damage in several areas including McAlester and Okmulgee.

Download the 2 News apps to stay weather aware.