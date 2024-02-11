Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Heavy, wet snow to slow Monday morning commute

2 News Weather Center
Posted at 12:13 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 13:13:25-05

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News weather team is tracking snow that's expected to move in Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.

The snow is expected to impact the Monday morning commute across Green Country.

Rain will change into snow by this evening and into the overnight hours.

CHECK DELAYED STARTS AND SCHOOL CLOSINGS HERE.

CHECK ROAD CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC HERE.

2 News weather crew has your latest forecast here.

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight into Monday Morning

We've got the latest winter weather forecast on the go, download the 2 News App here.

Warming Stations

  • John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.: open 24-7
  • The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.: open 24-7
  • Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St.: open 24-7

Power Outages in the Area

There are no power outages in the Tulsa area at this time, for a full list of outages and estimated times ofrestoration in Green Country, click here.

