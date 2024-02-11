LIVE BLOG: Heavy, wet snow to slow Monday morning commute

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News weather team is tracking snow that's expected to move in Sunday evening and into early Monday morning.

The snow is expected to impact the Monday morning commute across Green Country.

Rain will change into snow by this evening and into the overnight hours.

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight into Monday Morning

Warming Stations



John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.: open 24-7

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.: open 24-7

Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St.: open 24-7

Power Outages in the Area

There are no power outages in the Tulsa area at this time, for a full list of outages and estimated times ofrestoration in Green Country, click here.

