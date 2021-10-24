Linde Oktoberfest's final day wraps up

TULSA, Okla — Sunday was the last chance to experience a piece of Germany in the heart of Tulsa as the Linde Oktoberfest wraps up.

2021 marks the 43rd year the festival has taken place here in Tulsa.

The festival kicked off with an authentic Bavarian dinner on Tuesday night and Sunday morning they had their first ever sit down Bavarian breakfast.

Christian Cypert was an attendee for the 2021 Linde Oktoberfest, they told 2 News, "we've been walking around, listening to the different bands, trying the different beers, food."

Festival Director Tonja Carrigg says the idea of bringing the German experience to Tulsa dates back to 1979.

She says the festival started small and has grown over the years.

In 2020 many people celebrated the annual tradition virtually due to the fact that the festival was canceled because of the pandemic.

This year they were happy to be back enjoying the food, beer, and music.

“I think the energy and enthusiasm, the outpouring of participation, from volunteers, from vendors, from our sponsors, it’s all been tremendous, it’s heart-warming to see and that again is what makes Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa one of the top in the nation", Carrigg said.

