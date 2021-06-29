LIHEAP summer cooling assistance online enrollment opens

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is accepting online applications starting Tuesday, June 29, for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP is a federally-funded program helps income-eligible families with their summer cooling utility bills.

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS are pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP which means they do not need to fill out an application. Households not pre-authorized, but receiving assistance through OKDHS, have been notified by U.S. Mail and should apply online

Native American households may apply through OKDHS's website or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

Only one payment per household is allowed annually for LIHEAP summer cooling assistance. “Household” is defined as individuals living “under the same roof” with one utility meter.

Persons applying should have the most recent cooling bill information for their home or utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number, and verification of income. For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHS's website.

