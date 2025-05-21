'Lifeline for so many Oklahomans': Food Bank warns of potential SNAP changes

TULSA, Okla. — As volunteers pack the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma filling bags of cereal for local pantries, putting together food for kids over the summer, and making sure people in our community have access to food, the CEO of the Food Bank is drawing attention to potential changes that could impact the people they serve.

“Is this the way we look at budget cuts by taking lifeline resources away from people that desperately need it,” said Jeff Marlow, CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Jeff Marlow is worried about potential cuts and changes to SNAP and Medicaid as lawmakers vote on a federal budget.

It’s the reason he posted this message on social media, calling on Oklahomans to reach out to lawmakers.

Jeff Marlow

“It’s really people that have done everything they can, they’re just not making enough to get by and so taking that away we’re going to see something we’ve never seen before,” said Marlow.

While the Food Bank doesn’t benefit from SNAP, many people who use their services do. Marlow said it would have a ripple effect, especially as many of their partner agencies have already seen a nearly 30% increase in the number of people they serve.

He says if cuts and changes are made, that number could increase dramatically.

“It’s scary to think about,” said Marlow.

Marlow says with the demand increasing and more than 680,000 Oklahomans using SNAP benefits, he wants to make sure they can continue to help our neighbors in need.

“It’s the only way we can make a difference through our voices,” said Marlow.

If you need help, the Food Bank has 600 partner pantries where you can access food.

Click here to find a local pantry.

