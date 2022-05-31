Lifeguards needed to open Tulsa pools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city pools are slated to open this Saturday June 4th, but that could be pushed back if they aren’t able to hire enough lifeguards.

Currently there are 14 lifeguards hired to work this summer but that’s not nearly enough to staff four pools six days a week. So the city is working to address this shortage with free certifications.

The weather is warming up and the pools are filled with water ready for summer fun but there’s one thing not ready.

“I just desperately need workers,” said Nick Pond the City of Tulsa Aquatics Manager.

Pond is trying to understand why getting qualified lifeguard is so difficult.

“I just don’t think it’s quite as popular as it used to be. Of my 25 applicants that I’ve had in the past couple months maybe 10 are already certified,” he said.

But getting that lifeguard certification can cost hundreds.

“When I look at a $300 price tag for a traditional lifeguard certification, I would think I wonder how long it’s going to take for me to work to pay that back as a 16-year-old,” Pond said.

That steep price tag is exactly what has held Philip Rogers back.

“I’ve been wanting to be a lifeguard for a couple years now. I’ve always wanted to do it and finally got an opportunity to,” Rogers said.

Through a partnership with the Tulsa County Bar Association, Tulsa parks held three free classes for lifeguard certification over the weekend. The only requirement is to work for Tulsa Parks this summer.

“The pools are extremely important to the communities and I think that last season made that so clear," Pond said. "McClure pool's capacity is 250 and I mean we would fill up in like 30 minutes. It’s crazy how much people love the pools and when I can’t hire lifeguards we can’t open.”

Last summer they only had 16 employees. So the city had to stagger when pools were open.

He says they can open pools fully with at least 25 staff but their goal is to have 35.

If you still aren’t convinced to become a lifeguard, “being a guard is more than just a job. It’s like a profession in a way. It teaches you life skills. It looks great on a resume. It introduces you to a lot of responsibility that you’re not going to get in other positions,” Pond said.

Plus Pond says it’s a laid back job with some responsibility, but for the most part you get to hang out with friends and get a tan.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard you must be at least 16-years-old, be a strong swimmer and have a certification. Orientation for Tulsa's lifeguards is scheduled to happen Tuesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --