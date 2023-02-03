Leaders reflect on growth of Greenwood, north Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — North Tulsa has a long history and is always adding new businesses and attractions.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks highly of the area.

"North Tulsa has been the economic development engine for Tulsa," Bynum said.

In his time as mayor, Bynum said the city has attracted more than $1 billion of private investment into the area.

"Right now, we're seeing significant investment in cultural attractions,” Bynum said. “Whether that's the Greenwood Rising Museum in the Greenwood District, or USA BMX opening their national arena and Hall of Fame in the Greenwood District."

Dr. Lana Turner-Addison, with the North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative, sees that investment.

"I think it is an exciting time,” Turner-Addison said. “And we're in a space and a moment where we can look around and see economic growth occurring. So, it is an exciting time."

Dr. Turner-Addison said, however, that excitement can slip away if there is not continued support.

"I want it to continue and be sustained, you know, with the environment even the political environment," she said. "Sometimes efforts take off, you know, and Mayor Bynum has did a phenomenal job of working with the community and trying to stimulate economic growth in north Tulsa."

The mayor said the city is in the progress of planning something for the Kirkpatrick Heights area.

"We want north Tulsa leaders to determine how this land that's owned by the city will be used to best benefit growth in north Tulsa," Bynum said.

"I think that was a great step that he took, you know, it's like OK, let them do it because this is their community," Turner-Addison said.

A community Turner-Addison has been a part of her whole life, and she is a major player in that planning.

Recently, Tulsa city councilors approved the Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan to redevelop 56 acres in north Tulsa. It was roughly a year of the committee engaging with the community and producing ideas.

"So that once it was developed, it was a plan that the majority of members of our community, you know, could be proud of," Turner-Addison said.

While a lot of work has been done in the development of north Tulsa, Turner-Addison believes there is a lot more to do.

"I really believe that the only thing that can interfere with where we were heading right now is us," she said.

For more on the Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan, visit the city's website.

