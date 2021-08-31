Labor Day 2021 in Tulsa: Holiday closures, trash service schedule, buses

TULSA, Okla. — Labor Day in Tulsa in 2021 will bring about many of the usual closures and schedule changes for city facilities and services.

Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court and other city facilities will be closed Sept. 6, but public safety and "mission-critical" operation will operate as usual.

The city says residents who need help with a water or sewer problem may call one of the following 24-hour emergency numbers:

Water – (918) 596-9488

Sewer – (918) 586-6999

Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will still be collected on Sept. 6.

The City of Tulsa mulch site will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7, and resume its usual schedule.

The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be closed on Sept. 6, and will resume its usual schedule Sept. 7.

Tulsa Parks recreation centers will be closed Sept. 6, but the Mohawk Park Page Belcher golf courses, as well as the Tulsa Zoo will be open.

Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve is closed until spring 2022. The Oxley Nature Center visitors’ center will be closed on Monday, but the Oxley trails will be open.

Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Sept. 6.

