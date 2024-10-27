La Cosecha partnering with local businesses to spread holiday cheer

TULSA, Okla — La Cosecha food pantry is partnering with Joy in the Cause for its second holiday toy drive.

The food pantry also partnered with many local businesses to place collection boxes.

Rita Gallardo is the CEO and founder of La Cosecha.

She said she is excited to spread happiness this holiday season and help those in need.

Gallardo said she is grateful to each and every business providing drop-off locations to support the toy drive:



1. Genesis Auto Insurance Garnett – 2001 S. Garnett Rd, Tulsa

2. Genesis Auto Insurance Yale - 5053 S. Yale Ave, Tulsa

3. ISTI – 7050 S. Yale Ave, Tulsa

4. Integrity Customs - 8532 E. 41st Street, Tulsa

5. Red Tacos - 8151 E. 21st Street, Tulsa

6. Tamale Boyz - 4265 Southwest Blvd, Tulsa

7. The Brook Downtown - 201 E 2nd St, Tulsa

8. The Brook on Brookside - 3401 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa

9. The Brook South - 7725 E 91st St, Tulsa

10. YMCA East Central - 12150 E. 11th Street, Tulsa

11. Chicken Salad Chick - 1320 E. Hillside Dr., Broken Arrow

12. Chicken Salad Chick - 4820 E 61st Street, Tulsa

13. Chicken Salad Chick (Tulsa Hills) - 7382 S. Olympia Ave, Tulsa

14. Jason’s Deli - 11982 S Memorial Dr, Bixby

Gallardo also said anyone can pitch in.

"They can either donate on our website if they wish to do that, they can support us by donating toys," said Gallardo. "They can be a collection site but they can also volunteer."

Teresa Salazar and her son Marco volunteer with La Cosecha.

Teresa said La Cosecha is always trying to help the community, she loves to help others.

"It helps parents who sometimes may not have enough resources to give their children extra gifts," she said.

She said La Cosecha is like her second family and is excited to keep making a difference.

Marco and his sisters all received toys last year.

"It made me feel happy when I got a toy," said Marco. "I was excited to play with it."

Rita Gallardo said she thinks this event will help a lot of families.

"We serve over three thousand families, but when we have special events, like our December event, we expect WAY over three thousand people."

The toy collection will run through December 12.

