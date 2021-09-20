Korean War soldier, Oklahoma native's remains to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Korean War soldier from Oklahoma will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, the U.S. Army announced last week.

The remains of Army Sgt. Billy V. Rodgers, a Panama, Oklahoma native, will be buried at the iconic cemetery on Sept. 27.

Rodgers, 19, was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950 after an attack near North Korea's Chosin Reservoir.

North Korea turned over Rodgers's remains on July 27, 2018 and he was identified and accounted for almost two years later using DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, according to the U.S. Army.

