Keystone's Ancient Forrest unveils new 'track chairs' for those with mobility issues

TULSA, Okla — People with limited mobility now have a better way to enjoy a trail system in Sand Springs. The city unveiled two new motorized track-chairs Tuesday for people to use in the keystone ancient forest.

“I feel like I’m just in my chair,” Sean Lewis said.

For Lewis, being outdoors and in nature is what brings him the most joy in life. He has Cerebral Palsy and gets around in a wheelchair. But, that hasn’t stopped him from being a motivational speaker, pod-caster and outdoors-man. What has prevented him from using unpaved trails is his wheelchair, until now.

“When this opportunity come up today to come out here and try this, I’m like ‘oh yeah, most definitely, I'm there!’”

Thanks to a $25,000 donation from Phillips 66, the city of Sand Springs introduced two brand new motorized track-chairs to Keystone’s Ancient Forest.

“It’s going to open up nature for people who maybe haven’t had the opportunity to get out and explore it,” park’s manager, Joe Medlin said.

Medlin says the track chairs have the capability to access all 12 miles of trails here.

“They can go explore and spend 2-3 hours out in the forest like hiking and enjoy the wilderness,” Medlin said.

All you have to do is make a reservation ahead of time. Lewis is now honorary trail ambassador for the program.

“I’m looking forward to, not just me, but all the doors to be open to people with disabilities in our state,” Lewis said.

To learn more about how you can rent a track chair, call (918) 246-7795, or CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Sean Lewis, CLICK HERE.

