Keith Ballard: Former superintendent in multiple Oklahoma school districts dies after ALS diagnosis

TULSA, Okla. — A longtime Oklahoma educator died Tuesday less than a year after his ALS diagnosis.

Keith Ballard, 72, spent time as a superintendent in Tulsa, Claremore and Oologah as well as several other roles in Oklahoma education.

Dr. Deborah Gist, Ballard's successor at Tulsa Public Schools in 2015 called him "a mentor, a dear friend, a lifelong educator, and a relentless advocate for Tulsa teachers, children, and families."

"Dr. Ballard, however, would probably tell you that his greatest legacy is the grandchildren who brought such incredible joy to his later years, and he lit up any time that he talked about Keaton, Emma, Ashton, Kizer, Allison, Olivia, and Matthijs," Gist says.

Before his time at TPS, Ballard served as superintendent at Oologah Public Schools from 1986 to 1992. He'd then go on to serve as superintendent at Claremore Public Schools from 1992 to 1999.

He'd then take on the role of Executive Director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association in 2000 where he served before going becoming superintendent at TPS seven years later.

After leaving TPS, Ballard became a professor at OU-Tulsa where he taught at the College of Education.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --