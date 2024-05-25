KASEY ALERT: Broken Arrow police searching for Green Country man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Broken Arrow Police Department have issued a Kasey Alert for 47-year-old Eugene Kozuk.

Kozuk was last seen at Indianwood Avenue and Little Rock Street in Broken Arrow on May 24.

He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Kozuk is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and does not regularly take medication.

If you have any information, please call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

