Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KASEY ALERT: Broken Arrow police searching for Green Country man

Eugene Kozuk
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Eugene Kozuk
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 16:23:27-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Broken Arrow Police Department have issued a Kasey Alert for 47-year-old Eugene Kozuk.

Kozuk was last seen at Indianwood Avenue and Little Rock Street in Broken Arrow on May 24.

He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Kozuk is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and does not regularly take medication.

If you have any information, please call 911.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7