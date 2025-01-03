Juvenile allegedly damages neighborhood with City of Bixby truck

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby teenager was arrested after taking a city truck for a joyride under the influence through a neighborhood near 121st and Mingo, Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish said.

The incident happened on Dec. 28 around 3:30 p.m.

Blish said the truck wasn't technically stolen as the teen "had access to the truck."

They drove through several yards and mailboxes, leaving the truck with minor damages.

Blish said the city employee that allowed the teen access to the truck is facing disciplinary measures and the teen was arrested. He couldn't share more details about the suspect because they're a minor.

Bixby police received reports and video from several neighbors. BPD turned those over to risk management to have the damages assessed.

Luckily, no one was injured, Blish said.

There are a few videos online of the incident, but 2 News only has permission to share this video from Jack McMichael, who lives in the area:

Juvenile allegedly takes City of Bixby truck for damaging ride

