Just Between Friends Tulsa Children’s Consignment sale underway at Woodland Hills

TULSA, Okla. — Just Between Friends Tulsa is back March 3 offering a pop-up shop for families to buy and sell kids' products.

The Childen's Consignment Sale runs through March 6 at Woodland Hills Mall in the lower level of the former Sears location.

Local families can either sign up as consigners to price and tag their own items to bring in to sell — earning 60% of the sale price — or come in to shop to save anywhere from 50-90% on items like clothes, toys, games, books and furniture.

There will be safety protocols in place including low and no-contact checkout systems and daily cleaning and hand sanitizer.

The consignment event is open to the public on the following days:

Thursday, March 3 rd : 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Opening day to public, $5 at the door or free tickets in advance on the website.

– Opening day to public, $5 at the door or free tickets in advance on the website. Friday, March 4 th : 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Open to public, free admission

Open to public, free admission Saturday, March 5 th : 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Open to public, free admission

– Open to public, free admission Sunday, March 6th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Half-price day (Many items are an extra 50% off)

Tickets are available online.

