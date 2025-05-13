'Just a sweet girl' : Muskogee mom remembers daughter who drowned

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee mother is burying her youngest child after a devastating canoe accident.

Through emotion and tears, Kimberly Rollerson shared stories about her 14-year-old daughter Jaibre Page.

"That's my baby,” said Kimberly Rollerson. “That’s my world.”

The youngest of Rollerson’s four children, Jaibre was a bright spot with a big heart, contagious laugh, and gentle spirit. Her family says she radiated warmth and kindness.

"She's just sincere,” said Rollerson. “She has a good heart. She's just sweet."

Sitting with her at the funeral home, Rollerson said this isn’t a place she ever thought she’d be for her little girl.

"Just don't forget to be safe with you and your loved ones,” said Rollerson.

Earlier this month, on May 5, Rollerson, her daughter, Jaibre, her boyfriend, Roscoe, and his teen daughter got on a canoe at the quarry at Silver Canyon RV Ranch.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say it capsized, throwing them all off the canoe. Roscoe and Jaibre never made it to shore.

"You get caught up in the moment of excitement, just having fun,” said Rollerson. “That moment of excitement can cause you a lifetime of pain."

Now, Rollerson remembers her daughter as the girl who wanted to follow in her mom’s nursing footsteps.

"She liked to go to work with me, wanting to learn,” said Rollerson.

She was the girl who hated math but loved reading. The girl who was kind of shy but loved expressing herself on TikTok. The girl who will always be remembered in her family members’ hearts.

"She's just a sweet girl, a sweet girl,” said Rollerson.

Rollerson is also encouraging others to be safe so no one else has to experience this level of loss or pain.

Jaibre will be laid to rest on May 16. If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses, click here.

