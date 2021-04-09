Judge vacates Kimberly Graham's conviction in 5 deaths

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge granted a woman convicted more than a decade ago in five people's deaths her request to vacate her conviction and the charges dismissed.

50-year-old Kimberly Graham was sentenced to 107 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of drunkenly running over five motorcyclist with her vehicle in 2007 and leaving the accident.

Graham recently asked the court to dismiss the case citing the McGirt ruling, claiming since she is Native American, she should not have been prosecuted in state court.

Family members of the victims recently attended a town hall where Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler discussed his frustrations over the McGirt Ruling.

They are concerned about whether she will be prosecuted again in light of the federal statute of limitations.

"If she gets out, she doesn't serve a life sentence anymore, but we all have to serve it," said Bobbi Nickel, the brother of the victim killed in the 2007 hit-and-run. "We don't get a choice. We have to serve the life sentence she imposed on us."

