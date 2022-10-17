Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Journey, Toto coming to BOK Center next spring

Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic
2017 Invision
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - This April 7, 2017 file photo shows members of Journey, Steve Smith, from left, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Journey is the latest act to cancel their 2020 tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The rock band was supposed to kick off their new tour on May 15 but announced Monday that they would no longer hit the road. Band members said they decided to cancel the tour, instead of postponing it, so that concertgoers would qualify for immediate refunds. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic
Posted at 8:40 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:40:37-04

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! Legendary rock band Journey is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

The band announces it will continue the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour in 2023.

Journey will make a stop at the BOK Center on Friday, March 31. Very special guest Toto will join the tour on all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on the BOK Center's website and on the AXS ticketing platform.

For this show, no tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be available to be purchased at the BOK Center box office until the day of the show.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7