John Legend bringing 'Bigger Love' tour to BOK Center

Eric Williams
John Legend
Posted at 11:50 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 12:50:51-04

TULSA, Okla. — Famous singer-songwriter John Legend is going back on tour! Legend's Bigger Love Tour is set to visit over 20 locations, including a stop in Tulsa this fall.

The BOK Center tweeted on Monday that the tour will make a stop on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Earlier this year, Legend was set to headline the "Remember & Rise" event commemorating the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at ONEOK Field. The event was later canceled.

READ MORE: Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial's 'Remember and Rise' commemoration canceled

As of right now, the BOK Center is following COVID safety guidelines while hosting on-site large gatherings, including Legend's concert date. This includes:

  • All fans ages 10 & older have to wear a face-covering while entering and inside the BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged when possible.
  • Remember to frequently wash and sanitize your hands.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at the BOK Center's website.

