John Legend bringing 'Bigger Love' tour to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Famous singer-songwriter John Legend is going back on tour! Legend's Bigger Love Tour is set to visit over 20 locations, including a stop in Tulsa this fall.
The BOK Center tweeted on Monday that the tour will make a stop on Thursday, Oct. 7.
JUST ANNOUNCED: American singer, songwriter, record producer, and 12-time Grammy winner @johnlegend brings his Bigger Love Tour to BOK Center on Thursday, October 7.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/4RNlmmGevx
— BOK Center (@BOKCenter) August 2, 2021
Earlier this year, Legend was set to headline the "Remember & Rise" event commemorating the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at ONEOK Field. The event was later canceled.
READ MORE: Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial's 'Remember and Rise' commemoration canceled
As of right now, the BOK Center is following COVID safety guidelines while hosting on-site large gatherings, including Legend's concert date. This includes:
- All fans ages 10 & older have to wear a face-covering while entering and inside the BOK Center.
- Social distancing is encouraged when possible.
- Remember to frequently wash and sanitize your hands.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at the BOK Center's website.
