John Legend bringing 'Bigger Love' tour to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Famous singer-songwriter John Legend is going back on tour! Legend's Bigger Love Tour is set to visit over 20 locations, including a stop in Tulsa this fall.

The BOK Center tweeted on Monday that the tour will make a stop on Thursday, Oct. 7.

JUST ANNOUNCED: American singer, songwriter, record producer, and 12-time Grammy winner @johnlegend brings his Bigger Love Tour to BOK Center on Thursday, October 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/4RNlmmGevx — BOK Center (@BOKCenter) August 2, 2021

Earlier this year, Legend was set to headline the "Remember & Rise" event commemorating the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at ONEOK Field. The event was later canceled.

As of right now, the BOK Center is following COVID safety guidelines while hosting on-site large gatherings, including Legend's concert date. This includes:



All fans ages 10 & older have to wear a face-covering while entering and inside the BOK Center.

Social distancing is encouraged when possible.

Remember to frequently wash and sanitize your hands.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at the BOK Center's website.

